A drive thru bone marrow registration event is held in Lancaster in honor of Ryan Smith who passed away from Cancer

LANCASTER, Pa. — Most people knew Ryan Smith as a standout athlete in basketball.

But to those who truly knew him, he was so much more than that.

"He was just a very humble kid, has a great faith and just could bring out the best in everyone," said Kim Smith.

Kim and Craig smith lost their son Ryan just two months ago to Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

"This is very tough for us, this has been a tragic story , but at the end of the day, we want to make sure good comes out of it. And that’s why we’re continuing and why these guys are continuing to kind of hold these events," said Craig Smith.

Ryan’s friends and family held a drive thru bone marrow cheek swabbing event in honor of him.

The event encourages people ages 18 to 44 to join the national bone marrow donor registry.

It’s done in partnership with Be the Match and the Icla Da Silva Foundation.

"They stay parked and they’re filling out a form on their phone. when they arrive to a specific section on the registration form, they alert one of us by turning on their flashers when they are then brought their swab kit where they swab and that is really it," said Breanna Amborn from the Icla Da Silva Foundation

The family is hoping this event spreads awareness.

“So many people don’t know about bone marrow transplant and they don’t really understand how easy it is to be a donor," said Kim.

A process that takes no more than 10 minutes can possibly save someone’s life.

"When you see the other side of it, what good it can do for someone’s that really sick, you can really appreciate the benefits of simple things like blood donations," said Craig.