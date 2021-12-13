x
Drive-through parade benefits hundreds of Dauphin Co. families

Dauphin County’s 13th annual Drive-Thru Donation Parade was held Dec. 13 at Harrisburg’s Farm Show Complex.
Credit: Harri Leigh/FOX43

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dauphin County’s 13th annual Drive-Thru Donation Parade was held Dec. 13 at Harrisburg’s Farm Show Complex.

Holiday bundles were given out to about 600 families, including about 1,500 children. Each bundle included a food box with a turkey, household items like a blanket and pillow, and age- and gender-appropriate gifts for every kid in the family.

About 100 volunteers worked to set up and run the event.

“So many people collaborate to come together to make a difference in the lives of people,” said Dauphin County community coordinator Helen Spence. “It’s a demonstration of just that: all types of people, all over, come to make a difference in the lives of someone that needs a hand up.”

The Dauphin County Commissioners, Dauphin County Systems of Care and other community partners put on the event.

