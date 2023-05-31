Driest May on record affecting central Pa. crop yields

The Harrisburg area received just 0.19 inches of rain so far this May, more than 3.5 inches less than average for the month.

MOUNT WOLF, Pa. — This is central Pennsylvania’s driest May on record, according to data from the National Weather Service.

The Harrisburg area received just 0.19 inches of rain so far this May, more than 3.5 inches less than average for the month and five inches less than average so far this year.

Much of central Pennsylvania is currently at an “abnormally dry” level, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. At that stage, crop growth is stunted, planting is delayed, lawns brown early and gardens begin to wilt.

“Crops are looking stressed out there and we are at this point concerned about farmers losing yields in their crops,” said Heidi Reed, an agronomy educator with Penn State Extension.

To prevent that, staff at Forge Hill Orchards in Mount Wolf have already begun irrigating their cherry trees, which usually isn’t necessary until the later summer months.

“Last year we had a fantastic cherry crop. Maybe the best we’ve ever had in our 90-year history. This year it’s bigger but because of the drought, we’ve had to irrigate,” said co-owner Alan Brenner. “We have no choice.”

Brenner said if the current dry spell continues into drought, the orchard will eventually have to pull water from its ponds to irrigate other crops, like apple trees.

For crops where irrigation is not feasible, Reed advised using less fertilizer and herbicide weed control during a drought.

“And just pray for rain,” she added.

There is hope on the horizon. Rain is expected in FOX43's upcoming 10-day forecast.