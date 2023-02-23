Drastic change in Pa. weather could impact chronic lung conditions

With temperatures shifting nearly 30 degrees in a day, potential flare-ups of respiratory illnesses could be in the air for some people.

YORK, Pa. — Outdoor chairs and tables were out in Downtown York, as people took advantage of the warm weather on Thursday.

“I actually went golfing and now I’m going to spend a couple hours at happy hour," said Megan Hoard, who out with her friends.

With temperatures shifting nearly 30 degrees in a day, potential flare-ups of springtime allergies are in the air for some people.

“I definitely have a major problem with allergies, but it’s worth it to be out here," said Olivia Smith.

“I don’t have many seasonal allergies, but my daughter, on the other hand, does," added Allie Garland.

“The problem is when it’s fluctuating back-and-forth so often, you've got to be on top of what it’s going to be like before you head out, so you can prepare for it,” said Dr. Michael Spangler, the vice president of medical affairs at UPMC.

Dr. Spangler adds that people with chronic lung diseases could also experience flare-ups, including people with asthma, COPD, and emphysema.

“Their lungs are more sensitive than ours to all of these fluctuations," said Dr. Spangler.

Dr. Spangler says people with these conditions can prepare by taking allergy medication and carrying a rescue inhaler.

“Again, trying to be proactive against these things, rather than ending up with full-on asthma exacerbations and ending up in our emergency departments," said Dr. Spangler.

He says patients should reach out to their doctors as the temperatures continue to warm up, as well as monitor their conditions."