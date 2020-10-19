Dr. Jill Biden to visit Lackawanna County

Donald Trump Jr. is expected to speak to voters in Centre County as well.

MOOSIC, Pa. — Dr. Jill Biden will make a stop in Lackawanna County.

Biden will host a drive-in car rally at PNC Field Monday at 7 p.m.

According to campaign officials, Joe Biden's wife is expected to talk to voters about the importance of registering to vote and voting early.

She's also expected to talk about local candidates and working families.

Then on Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. is expected to speak to voters in Centre County.