Dr. Jill Biden stumps for husband at PNC Field

Biden spoke about the importance of every vote.

MOOSIC, Pa. — The race for president returned to northeastern Pennsylvania on Monday.

Dr. Jill Biden, the wife of the former vice president, rallied at PNC Field to remind people that every vote counts.

"So, Scranton, how are you feeling? Are you ready to vote?"

That was an enthusiastic Dr. Jill Biden at PNC Field for a drive-in style rally to stump for her husband, former vice president, and Scranton native Joe Biden.

"It's such an honor to be here in Joe's hometown, the place that really shaped him and taught him how to work hard and taught him that community means looking out for each other,” said Dr. Biden.

As the deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania was coming to a close, Dr. Biden wanted Joe's supporters to realize just how important each vote will be on Election Day this November 3.

Dr. Biden stressed that Pennsylvania could determine who the next President of the United States will be.

“This state could decide our future for generations to come, so will you be that one vote,” said Dr. Biden.

While Dr. Biden was here to push for voting, she also took an opportunity to praise her fellow educators.

She invited Scranton School teacher Jennifer Telesco Loftus on stage with her, as well as Democratic State Representative Bridget Kosierowski.

"I was honored to be on stage with two women who are dedicated to public service and to share the stage with a teacher,” said Loftus, who teaches at Adams Elementary School.

Daniel Keeler is a Scranton father of four children.

"The crowd here was full of energy. Dr. Biden was fantastic, and the people who introduced her really got the crowd going. I was proud to be a part of it,” said Keeler.

Evie McNulty is a Biden super delegate.

"Gave us what it is. It's one vote; we made the difference and got everybody all fired up. But she touched the hearts of a lot of people, a lot of teachers,” said McNulty.