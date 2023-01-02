Dozens gathered for second listening meeting over proposed Lancaster County Prison

County leaders and advocates both say a new jail is needed in order to provide better services and programs for those already incarcerated.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday, dozens of people gathered for the second listening meeting for the proposed Lancaster County Jail.

The current Lancaster County Prison was built in 1851 and was last renovated in 1971. County leaders and advocates both say a new jail is needed in order to provide better services and programs for those already incarcerated.

“The purpose of a correctional facility is actually to correct people,” said Jeane Bigmeyer, a local advocate.

“We don’t want you back in our jail, we want you to succeed,” said John Trescott, the Lancaster County Commissioner. “That’s why we’re spending money on re-entry programs and staff to do that.”

A recent needs-assessment report says at least 1,300 beds will be required for the new county jail. However, advocates say that number is too high and that more right-sizing measures are needed to reduce the number of needed beds.

“Not everyone needs to go there,” said Bigmeyer. “We can have people diverted into other programs such as drug and alcohol, and mental health.”

Lancaster County Commissioner John Trescott says no building plans have been finalized, and that the county will assess all concerns from residents and experts in order to build the proper jail.

“It’s very expensive and we recognize that,” said Trescott. “We don’t want to build it bigger than we need and we don’t want to build it too small.”