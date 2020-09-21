Dozens gather on City Island for second annual trash removal part of worldwide collaboration with Ocean Conservancy

The event aims to teach younger generations to take care of their environment.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of people donned gloves and grabbed trash bags in efforts to keep Pennsylvania beautiful on Sunday for the second annual City Island & Susquehanna River Clean-up.

" I think engaging them at a young age, it kind of puts the little seed in there to where you know as you become a young adult and adult you become more responsible to your actions," Heather Mckay, event organizer said.

The event begins in local waterways and storm drains and is one of the thousands around the world in support of the Ocean Conservancy's International Coastal Cleanup.