Man dies in crash involving motorcycle in York County Tuesday morning

The crash occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Davidsburg Road and West Canal Road at 6:11 a.m., police said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man died in a multi-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday morning in Dover Township, police said.

The crash occurred at 6:11 a.m. at the intersection of Davidsburg Road and West Canal Road, according to Northern York County Regional Police..

A 2011 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north on Davidsburg Road when it made a left turn onto westbound West Canal Road. The turn took the vehicle into the path of a 2000 Suzuki motorcycle, which struck the Jetta, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at York Hospital by the York County Coroner's Office after emergency lifesaving measures at the scene proved unsuccessful.

The victim was a 63-year-old Dover man, according to police. His identity was not immediately released.

The driver of the Volkswagen was a 25-year-old Carlisle man whose identity was also not released by police.