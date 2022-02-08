Vehicle crashes into York County bank; one person pinned

The crash was reported at 11:39 a.m. at a M&T Bank location on Carlisle Road, according to emergency dispatch reports.

DOVER, Pa. — Police and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of a reported vehicle crash into a building in Dover Township, York County Tuesday morning, according to emergency dispatch updates.

According to the Dover Township Fire Department, a person inside the bank was pinned under the vehicle after the crash. Firefighters stabilized the vehicle and were able to remove debris in order to remove the victim, who was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.