Mastriano makes campaign stop in Harrisburg ahead of election

Mastriano trails Shapiro by an average of 10 points four days before the election.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With the election just four days away, Doug Mastriano brought his Restore Freedom Tour to Susquehanna Township.

His supporters are confident they can help push Mastriano across the finish line.

“It’s going to be a red tsunami," said Debbie Dresseo, a Mastriano supporter in attendance. "They are not gonna know what hit them.”

“I think he has a tremendous opportunity and I think he’ll pull it out," said Emily Hoffman, a Mastriano supporter.

The Republican candidate continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro by an average of 10 points, according to a recent Real Clear Politics poll. But his supporters in attendance aren’t buying it.

“With God all things are possible," said Patty Mixon. "Look at Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton was going to win, right?"

Shapiro made campaign stops around central Pennsylvania on Friday. He talked with voters about key issues in this race, including rising crime rates in the Commonwealth.

“We will hire more police in Pennsylvania," said Shapiro. "We will make sure they are from our communities, look like us, and are better trained.”

Doug Mastriano criticized Shapiro for his record as attorney general. He also accused local media outlets of political bias when covering the campaign.

“We don’t appeal to people here who are so blinded by their partisan zeal that they can’t see truth from fiction," said Mastriano. "Almost all the journalists in Harrisburg stood against you, your rights, your freedoms.”

Mastriano says Tuesday’s election is a critical day for Pennsylvanians, arguing that Shapiro and other Democrats will take away his supporters' rights.