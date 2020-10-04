Don’t call it a comeback: retired nurses decide not to sit out the COVID-19 fight

Retired nurses are helping Wellspan Health answer thousands of calls coming into the coronavirus information hotline

Nancy Miller is retired. But, you wouldn't know it.

Miller is just one of several retired nurses helping Wellspan Health answer calls at the toll-free coronavirus information hotline at (855) 851-3641. The hotline seeks to answer general concerns, provide information, and instruction for anyone who believes their family member or themselves may have COVID-19. It runs daily from 8:30 am to 7:30pm.

Miller, a 35-year veteran of Wellspan Health, said the idea of using retired nurses for projects like this started back in the fall.

“The idea is to use retired nurses for various projects. But, whatever time you’re willing to give,” said Miller.

The hotline to date has answered nearly 4500 calls since it started in mid-March. Miller said she personally answered up to 25 a day.

“I got an email a week or so ago that the last two weeks in March, ten of us put in about 500 hours just answering the hotline,” said Miller.

Miller said the hotline gives people the option of working from home, or at a location.

She said people called for a variety of reasons, including some who were afraid they may have symptoms of coronavirus.

“Half of them, they already knew the answers to the questions. The just wanted somebody to reassure them,” she said. She added, “some were symptoms of COVID-19, some were not. But, they wanted to ask somebody what they should do.”

Miller said other people who called the hotline were waiting on test results.

“Sometimes they were calling to see if the results were in. That was a difficult time for those of us who were answering the phone because we wanted to give an answer to people who were waiting on results from their test,” said Miller.

Miller said she also worked to remind people to wash their hands, social distance, and follow other health guidelines when they called.

“I think probably one of the most interesting things that I found is it wasn’t just from the York area. We were getting calls from Lancaster, Lebanon, all over the south-central region,” she said.

When asked if the word pandemic still scares her as a seasoned nurse, Miller said yes.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” she said. "The ebola, the SARS, and some other things were in much smaller groups of people. This has affected the entire world.”

Miller said she is happy that it seems most people are taking COVID-19 seriously.