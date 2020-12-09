Donegal Intermediate School closes due to two testing positive for COVID-19

The school will be closed on Sept. 12 through Sept. 20. There will be no in-person schooling and Donegal online learners on Monday.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two individuals in the Donegal Intermediate School community have tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced on Saturday.

The school will be closed on Sept. 12 through Sept. 20. There will be no in-person schooling and Donegal online learners on Monday. Regular classes will resume virtually for all students Tuesday, a release said.

Teachers will communicate with families through Schoology regarding expectations for online learning.

School officials have notified the Pennsylvania Department of Health and local Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health contacts. Individuals who may have been in close contact with the person testing positive have been notified and instructed to quarantine, following the Pennsylvania Department of Health guidelines.

If your child needs to pick up their school-issued Chromebook, the following times have been established for pick up at DIS on Monday. Please enter DIS via East Market Street at the rear of the school and drive to the front entrance of the building to attain the computer. The schedule is as follows:

• 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Third Grade Students

• 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.: Fourth Grade Students

• 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.: Fifth Grade Students

• 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.: Sixth Grade Students

• 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.: For those unable to pick up during the day

If you have children in multiple grade levels, feel free to select the time slot that works best for you. You will be able to attain all your children’s Chromebooks at one time, the release said.