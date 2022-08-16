Donation drive held for children displaced in Dauphin County fire

Participants came to the donation event with everything from bags or new clothes to soaps, shampoos, and hygiene products.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Area High School in Dauphin County hosted a supply drive on Monday to support the more than 20 people affected by a fire in an apartment building last week.

The American Red Cross announced that 11 children were among the displaced and that diapers and baby formula were some of the most needed items.

Workers there say the donation event goes a long way to support the folks who lost so much.

"It's important because, unfortunately, there are some people that don't have the support or means, so we came together as a community to just really make sure that they felt supported during this difficult time that they're going through," Kayla Ebersole, a social worker with the Middletown School District said.

The Middletown Borough Police Department announced Friday that a 12-year-old boy was charged with arson in connection to the apartment fire.