Company prints for free, raises money for Nescopeck family after fire

Support for the surviving family members after last week's fire in Nescopeck comes in many forms, including how a printing company is stepping up to help.

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Flowers and stuffed animals line a property on First Street in Nescopeck.

It's a tribute in memory of the seven adults and three children who died in a fire in Nescopeck last week.

Now, a business in nearby Berwick is stepping in to help spread the word about upcoming benefits and fundraisers for the family.

"We can do tickets, posters, flyers, anything of that nature that can help advertise their event to help bring people in and to raise money for them," Matt Getty, Campbell Printing Co. owner, said.

Campbell Printing Co. posted online that it would print everything free of charge. And it's already received a few flyers.

"Why not? I mean, really, this is a terrible situation in Nescopeck, and it's heartbreaking for anybody. I can't imagine being a family member. And everything we can do as a community to pull together to make it a little easier for them, for their funeral needs or anything else they would need," Getty said.

Campbell Printing said when tragedy strikes close to home, the community always finds a way to step up.

"Our community is always great when something like this happens. Our community always comes together, there's always events to raise money for people. It's always one of those things that it's really not a second thought. It's just like 'okay, this happened, let's do something for them,'" Getty said.

If your organization is planning a fundraiser for the family of the fire victims in Nescopeck, find contact information for Campbell Printing Co. here.