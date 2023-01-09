Donate blood, platelets, plasma and get a chance to win Super Bowl tickets

American Red Cross and Peyton Manning announced that people who donate blood or platelets before the end of January will have a chance to win Super Bowl LVII tickets

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The American Red Cross (ARC) and Peyton Manning are teaming up to offer football fans a once-in-a-lifetime reward for donating blood: tickets to the Super Bowl.

January marks National Blood Donor Month. Anyone who comes to the ARC to donate blood, platelets or plasma during the month will be automatically entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

The trip includes access to the game day-of, in-stadium pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13, 2023), plus a $500 gift card for expenses.

January is a time of increased need for blood, as weather and illnesses often cause donors to miss appointments. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. ARC and Manning hope to head off a potential blood shortage before it begins.

“If everyone does their part and we collectively commit to donating blood, we can stack up more wins for hospital patients who are counting on us," Manning said. "A single individual is certainly impactful, but a whole team of people coming together to donate has an even greater effect.”

FOX43 is sponsoring a blood drive with the ARC at the York Jewish Community Center from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 19.