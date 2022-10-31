Domestic violence survivor shares her story and subsequent work with Lancaster organization

Dana Hamp-Gulick escaped her abusive ex-husband. After months of staying in shelters, she and her daughter arrived in Lancaster with nothing but two suitcases.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LANCASTER, Pa. — 1 in 3 women in the U.S. have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner.

Dana Hamp-Gulick isn't just another statistic.

“I have a sense that I’m not afraid of anything now,” Hamp-Gulick said. “It’s kind of like, you can throw anything at me, and I’ll be okay.”

It's been nearly a decade since she found the courage to remove herself and her daughter from an abusive relationship.

“On average it takes women seven attempts to leave,” Hamp-Gulick said. "I think it took me three or four. But I always tell people, I couldn't leave until the day I could leave.”

Like so many others, Hamp-Gulick faced several challenges and dangers.

“That day is seared in my memory,” she said. “I was essentially being held in our apartment and he was guarding the door; he didn't let me leave.”

She and her daughter were living with her ex-husband in Hawaii.

“I couldn't leave the state with her or it would’ve been federal kidnapping," the survivor said.

But when Hamp-Gulick saw a brief window, she took it.

“We ended up leaving and living in a domestic violence shelter for about three months, followed by about six months at YWCA in Hawaii, while going through the legal process of leaving the island,” Hamp-Gulick said.

They were eventually granted a flight to freedom through the courts.

“We arrived home after four years in Hawaii, with two suitcases and each other,” Hamp-Gulick said.

Hamp-Gulick and her daughter have been living in Lancaster ever since.

She's now made it her mission to help others going through similar situations at Domestic Violence Services (DVS) of Lancaster.

“It's so critical that we have these services that can help women and survivors navigate,” Hamp-Gulick said.

She's been honored as a "Catalyst for Change" for her work with DVS. She plans to continue sharing her story to help end the stigma surrounding domestic violence.

“There’s no shame in not knowing how to get out,” said Hamp-Gulick. “That is part of the trap of domestic violence."

She wants to provide victims and survivors with a sense of hope.

“Life afterwards is possible, and you will find yourself again,” Hamp-Gulick said.

For help locally, check out resources provided by DVS here and here.