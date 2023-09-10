Support group sees increase in domestic abuse cases

An organization in the Poconos that helps victims and survivors has noticed an uptick in cases.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Nearly 800 pinwheels on the grass at Courthouse Square in Stroudsburg represent an adult or child impacted by domestic abuse who sought help last year from Safe Monroe.

Lauren Peterson, Safe Monroe's executive director, says the hope is to raise awareness.

"One of the things people ask is, 'Why don't they just leave?' regarding the victim. 'Why don't they just leave?' They're being abused; they're being belittled. It's a terrible home situation that no one wants to be in. Of course, no one wants to be in, but sometimes there is really no other choice. Sometimes shelter isn't even the best option."

It's a stigma Safe Monroe has been trying to educate people about for years while also helping domestic and sexual violence victims and survivors.

Peterson says the number of people seeking their help and services has increased dramatically this year.

"Our hotline really has been busy, and there's been anywhere between 25 to up to 45 new requests for counseling or legal advocacy every month, and that's pretty high for us. The caseloads are high. The need is there, and our shelter has been full, overcapacity because we have this need."

Safe Monroe receives some state and federal funding, but it can only be used for certain things. That's why Peterson encourages people to shop at Echo Boutique, their thrift store in Stroudsburg. 100 percent of sales there goes to fund many of their programs.

"A lot of it goes into supporting our legal fund, which is a small fund that helps survivors access quality attorneys in the area for representation. Sometimes that's a very big barrier for someone."