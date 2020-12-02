Department of Justice sues "sanctuary cities" in three states

U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced lawsuits against California, New Jersey and a county in Washington

YORK, Pa. — The U.S. Department of Justice announced new legal action Feb. 10 against “sanctuary cities” that don’t enforce federal immigration law. Speaking at the National Sheriff's Association 2020 Winter Legislative and Technology Conference in Washington, D.C., Barr announced three lawsuits against California, New Jersey and a county in Washington state.

The suits target a California law banning private detention centers and a New Jersey law banning state and local law enforcement from sharing information about criminal suspects in the U.S. illegally. The suit against King County, Washington seeks to end a policy preventing U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from using a county airport for deportation flights.

This is the first time the federal government has sued a state over sanctuary laws.

The announcement came a week after President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address, where he criticized New York state's sanctuary policies.

Eleven states—and 16 counties in Pennsylvania—have enacted sanctuary laws like refusing to cooperate with ICE officers. The laws aim to protect people from what some call unjust immigration policy.

Maleny Delgado, who moved to York from Oaxaca, Mexico when she was eight, said growing up, the threat of deportation loomed over her family.

“Because when I first came here, I wasn`t legal. Now I am,” Delgado said. “But it`s scary. It`s really scary when you don`t know when you`re going to come home and your parents aren`t home.”

Department of Justice officials said their efforts were focused on criminals. From 2018 to 2019 California’s Orange County Jail released 2,121 inmates with ICE detainers, 411 of whom were later re-arrested.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey praised the crackdown on sanctuary cities, saying in a statement:

“The fact is that these policies, like the ones in Philadelphia, San Francisco, and other areas across the country, make it harder to keep dangerous criminals off the streets.”

However, immigrant advocates said deportations disproportionately affect not criminals, but law-abiding families.

“It`s a bad narrative. It`s just not true,” said Thais Carrero, Pennsylvania state director of nonprofit CASA. “The majority of the people who are here are just hardworking people trying to look for a better future.”

Sen. Toomey re-introduced a bill in May (originally introduced in January 2017) to hold some grant funds from sanctuary cities. Proponents say the Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act would motivate cities cooperate with federal law. Opponents argue it would just cause more collateral damage.

“They have to see that it hurts everybody, everybody in the whole community,” said Delgado.

Litigation over sanctuary policies is escalating in both directions. The Department of Homeland Security on Feb. 10 barred New Yorkers from some Trusted Traveler programs; New York state responded with a lawsuit. The Department of Justice has begun issuing subpoenas in cases around the country to get around sanctuary laws.