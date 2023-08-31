Laura's Hope Rescue took in 10 dogs and is expecting more to arrive this week. The already overwhelmed rescue is hoping for help and to find homes for these pups.

LENOX, Pa. — The kennels are full at Laura's Hope Rescue near Lenox in Susquehanna County. 10 dogs just arrived, evacuated from shelters in Florida ahead of Hurricane Idalia. Grace Benson runs the rescue. when she got the call for help, she couldn't say no.

"We are a throwaway society and these dogs didn't deserve this and somebody has to help them. We need to step up and do better if you as humans," Benson said.

Grace says originally she was just going to take a couple of the dogs, she wasn't anticipating 10. The rescue is one of the smaller ones and the extra dogs are a lot.. and they're not the only ones Grace and her volunteers are caring for.

"The three that are back there that aren't from Florida, and we have four more coming five more coming up on Sunday, which was once a pregnant beagle," Benson said.

Laura's Hope, like many animal rescues in our area, is overwhelmed. Grace welcomes donations of money and supplies.

"If they want to help us with dog food, Stately Pet Supplies where we get our dog food, we're specific on a brand that we feed, paper towels, Clorox wipes, and maybe time if you want to walk them anybody over the age of 18 is more than welcome," said Benson.

Many of These pups still need to be checked out by a vet and spayed or neutered, but Grace hopes they have success in finding their forever homes here in Pennsylvania.

"The adoption fee is going to be a little bit less because they're going to need work. There's no doubt about it. Some of these have been sitting in shelters since April, down south," Benson said.

If you're interested in applying to adopt any of the dogs or want to help Laura's Hope Rescue, you can visit its Facebook page or website.