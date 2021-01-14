Does a "Dry January" really work?

More people are participating in a "Dry January" this year compared to years past, meaning no drinking alcohol for the entire month... but does it really work?

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Recent surveys show that more people are participating in a "Dry January" this year compared to years past, meaning no drinking alcohol for the entire month.

The question remains, does this health trend really work? Or do people end up hitting the booze harder after January ends?

Anne Hill of Edina says she needed to hit the reset button when the social sipping with her neighbors turned into a daily occurrence, so she decided to give Dry January a try.

"Obviously the lockdown put us back into a space of like, we have nothing else to do, holidays are always crazy right? So, I just think it's the perfect time," said Anne.

Anne says even in a normal year drinking ends on a high note, but this pandemic year is even worse!

"I do like the break right after just to make sure you remember what's normal," she said.

We asked Dr. Rose Marie Leslie, the famous TikTok Doc, if this health trend is a good idea.

"We know that having goals that are specific, that are measurable, they have a certain amount of time… those are the types of goals that people tend to stick the most. But the question is, well what happens after those 30 days?" asked Dr. Leslie.

It's a great question, because Dr. Leslie says you don't want your "Dry January" turning into a "Soggy February."

"There are risks and there are ways to do it safely," said Dr. Leslie. "It's about people finding the balance of what's right for them."

For Anne, so far her 2021 is off to a great start.

"It's energizing, you sleep so much better, you know its just all the things that come with it but first and foremost a reset, second weight loss, and third... it makes me feel better," said Anne.