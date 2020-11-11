Doctors gave this Cumberland County veteran 72 hours to survive; now, he's serving the community in a different way

"I could feel a bunch of liquid on my chest. I don't know if it was blood or saline... but at that point, I knew I was going to die," said Matt Homa.

CARLISLE, Pa. — A hand written doctor's note from October 15, 2003 gives 23-year-old Matt Homa just three days to survive.

"I remember laying on the table back in the station," recalled Homa. "I could feel a bunch of liquid on my chest. I don't know if it was blood or saline from them washing it off, but at that point, I knew I was going to die."

"I called my platoon sergeant over and I told him, 'tell my wife I love her,' and he said, 'bullcrap, you tell her yourself.' I don't know what it was when he said that, but it kicked into my mind, 'I think I can beat this,'" explained Homa.

An IED exploded while Homa's platoon carried out a mission.

"I was a tank platoon leader, but they took the tanks away from us and gave us Humvees. We were escorting a military intelligence captain from our base to a base in Ramadi," stated Homa.

On that day, Homa switched spots. He was now on the last Humvee in the fleet.

"I don't remember any of this," added Homa. "This is what has been relayed to me from a video actually that was taken. The first four vehicles went through. Then you could hear me on the videos say, 'watch out for the water bottle. Go left, left, left!' Then, an explosion went off."

Jagged shrapnel lodged itself into Homa's body and into his gear.

"It penetrated right under the right shoulder blade, across my body and out my body on the left side of my chest. It punctured my right lung, deflated my left lung, whole slew of injuries up and down the right side. It hit the brachial plexus in my right arm so I used to be right handed. Now, I'm left handed," said Homa.

Homa still has difficulty doing certain things with his right hand. He still has one of the shrapnel pieces. Now, he also has a Purple Heart, which recognizes the sounds he suffered and honors his sacrifice.

About the Military Order of the Purple Heart The Purple Heart Medal is awarded to members of the armed forces of the U.S. who are wounded by an instrument of war in the hands of the enemy and posthumously to the next of kin in the name of those who are killed in action or die of wounds received in action.

"When I take my shirt off the beach, people look, because it's not often you see someone with a skin graft on their chest, and like my doctor describes it, an autopsy scar," said Homa.

Homa, now a little bit older, carries those scars as a father of two. He is also serving the community just in a different way. He is a K9 handler with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department. Kiesel, his six-year-old German Shepard, is trained to sniff out explosives.

"They [coworkers] find it kind of funny that I want to be involved with bombs, considering what happened to me previously," laughed Homa. "If something that bad does happen, I would rather it happen to me because I've been there, than someone else have to go through that stuff."

Homa shares a similar thought about October 15th, 2003.

"Hitting my Humvee specifically made me feel better because I was the lieutenant. I was in charge of everyone else there," he explained. "If it would have been someone else, one of the guys in my platoon, maybe they would have been killed."

Homa says, thankfully, everyone survived the mission. Two people, including Homa suffered injuries.