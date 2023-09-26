Do you live above an abandoned mine? Here's how to find out

With the recent mine subsidence in Luzerne County, many are wondering if they also live near abandoned mines.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania has a long history of anthracite coal mining.

The result is that millions of buildings and homes are located above abandoned mines.

Check Your Mine Subsidence Risk:

Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection provides a simple way of finding out your property's risk level.

CLICK HERE and enter your address to see if you live above an abandoned mine.

Finding Mine Maps:

Looking to see old mine maps? Penn State’s Pennsylvania Mine Map Atlas can help you search your address and see maps of abandoned.

Finding your home

Visit the Pennsylvania Mine Map Atlas at https://minemaps.psu.edu and type the STREET ADDRESS you are searching for in the Street input box on the left. There is no need to include the town or municipality.

In the BASE MAPS dropdown in the upper right, check the box next to AERIAL PHOTOS

Type the zip code for the address in the ZIP CODE box on the left.

Click the ZOOM button.

Loading a mine map

ZOOM into the location you are looking to see a mine map for.

CLICK on the map, and the MINE MAPS FOUND pop-up window will open.

In the MINE MAPS FOUND pop-up, CLICK on VIEW MAP next to a map in the list to see load it

You may need to check several maps before finding one with the mine information you are looking for

Using the transparency tool to see your location and with mine map overlay

CLICK on MINE MAP OPTIONS on the left

You can then use the TRANSPARENCY slider to make the location map more or less visible beneath the MINE MAP OVERLAY.

For a full tutorial, CLICK HERE.

Mine Subsidence Insurance

Mine Subsidence Insurance is offered through Pennsylvania's Department of Environmental Protection.

Damage due to mine subsidence or mine water breakouts is usually not covered by your homeowner's insurance policy.