Ditching the drive to DC: Most supporters expected to stay home even as Biden's inauguration makes history in more ways than one

Many local supporters plan to celebrate the inauguration of Pennsylvania-native Biden in a different way as history is set to be made in DC

There are a lot of reasons Joe Biden supporters want to make the drive to DC to watch history in action. But, there are a lot of reasons why most of them plan to stay home Wednesday.

The inauguration of the Pennsylvania-native and President-elect is set to make history in a number of ways. First, most of the activities have been moved virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Security has been ramped up following the Capitol riot. And, on Wednesday the nation will also watch history unfold as the inauguration marks the swearing in of the nation's first female Vice President.

"There are a lot of folks who want to be there," admits Chad Baker of the Democratic Party of York County. But, even Baker said his message to supporters have been to stay home.

"Very early on, the Biden campaign had reached out to the state party, the local parties and said,'please tell your folks we understand you want to be there, you want to celebrate and be a part of history but given the circumstances with the covid stay home'," said Baker.

Instead, Pennsylvania leaders plan to hold virtual events Wednesday afternoon that will include a recorded message from the new President.