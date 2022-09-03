District Attorney says police will not be charged in January officer-involved shooting in Harrisburg

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo ruled the officers were justified in their actions regarding the shooting of 36-year-old Miguel Maldonado, on Jan. 16.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Dauphin County District Attorney has confirmed the officers involved in the shooting of 36-year-old Miguel Maldonado in January of 2022, will not be charged.

District Attorney Fran Chardo told FOX43 the officers' actions on Sunday, Jan. 16 were ruled as justified and confirmed no charges will be filed.

On Jan 16 around 3:30 a.m., officers responded to the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg for a report of a car that went into the river.

Maldonado, a woman, and one child proceeded to crawl on the rooftop on the car, where Maldonado held the woman at knifepoint and attempted to cut her.

Chardo said that Maldonado was allegedly yelling, "shoot me, shoot me!" to authorities.

After several efforts were made to diffuse the situation, police fired four shots at Maldonado and as a result, he fell into the river.