Disney On Ice skates back to the Giant Center this weekend

HERSHEY, Pa. — Disney On Ice is skating back to the Giant Center in Derry Township, Dauphin County.
The show, "Find Your Hero," is a medley of Disney stories, from "Moana" to "Frozen" and to classic stories such as "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Little Mermaid."
And don't worry, audiences will still get to see Mickey, Minnie and so many more favorite characters.
There will be seven shows from Thursday, March 30 through Sunday, April 2. Tickets are available from the Hershey Entertainment here or Ticketmaster here.