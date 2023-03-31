Disney On Ice skates back to the Giant Center this weekend

Audiences will see Anna, Elsa, Mirabel and the Madrigal family live, as well as fan favorites such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and many more.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERSHEY, Pa. — Disney On Ice is skating back to the Giant Center in Derry Township, Dauphin County.

The show, "Find Your Hero," is a medley of Disney stories, from "Moana" to "Frozen" and to classic stories such as "Beauty and the Beast" and "The Little Mermaid."

And don't worry, audiences will still get to see Mickey, Minnie and so many more favorite characters.