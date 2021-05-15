Disabled Veteran gets a free fence installed in his home with the help of other vets

"It's a blessing beyond words," said Fields

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It all started with a phone call.

"About a month and a half ago we were getting fence quotes for our property and we reached out to Steve," said Joe Fields.

“We’re both vets, started talking about time in and our deployment and stuff like that, and that’s when I learned that joe had been injured during an IED attack in 2005 in Iraq," said Steve Wolpert, the owner of Run Valley Exteriors

That turned into an act of kindness.

“They called the next day and said they were going to do the fence for nothing," said Fields.

Joe was in disbelief and shock, a project that would usually cost about 10 thousand dollars to do, was going to be free of cost.

"I hung up on him, It was pretty emotional. It’s hard to accept something like that," said Fields.

Steve says that’s just the type of person he is.

"It’s kind of in my nature to want to help people. just one vet to another," said Wolpert.

But he knew it was too big of a task for him to do on his own, so he called in some reinforcements.

"There’s 20 guys here and at least half of them are vets. I knew that I could reach out and I could get the manpower and I could get the materials donated," said Wolpert.

Joe says the new fence will allow for his family to be outside more, and adds that the cherry on top is the everlasting friendships he made through this experience.

"It’s a blessing beyond words. I can’t, I don’t have no words for it," said Fields.