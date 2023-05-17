Wesley's Warriors at York Country Day School

Wesley's Warriors have been ralling to support three-year-old Wesley Beam as he battles Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It's something no parent ever wants to hear.

After doctors discovered Wesley Beam was carrying several brain tumors, his school knew they had to join the fight.

“It is an inoperable brain tumor,” said Luke Beam, Wesley’s father.

In February 2022, Wesley was diagnosed with the highly aggressive brain condition, Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) at three-and-a-half years old.

Wesley's father describes it as an illness that “tends to affect the various parts of the nervous system." For Wesley, swallowing, speaking, and walking can be difficult.

According to DIPG.org, the illness is also the most common brainstem tumor among children.

But just when everything seemed bleak, light shined through.

Students and staff at York Country Day School offered their support for their friend and peer by forming a heart around Wesley and his family. May 17 also marks DIPG Awareness Day.

“This came out to be one of the best ideas because Wesley would be surrounded by all the students, all the faculty who see him every day,” said Dr, Christine Heine, the head of York Country Day School.

“I don’t want to say I wasn’t expecting it, but I wasn’t surprised that they would do something amazing like this and go above and beyond and get the entire school and community involved,” Beam said.

Wesley’s aunt also started a GoFundMe page. The family’s goal is to raise 75,000 dollars to cover any medical and transportation expenses. So far, they’ve raised over 40,000 dollars.

“We, as a family, love seeing the support and hearing from other people and understanding as a family that we’re not alone,” Beam said.