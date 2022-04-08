x
Diocese of Harrisburg reaches $7.5 million settlement for abuse claims

The settlement will allow the Diocese of Harrisburg to come out of bankruptcy.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Diocese of Harrisburg has a deal to settle claims of people who say they were sexually abused by priests.

The Diocese has agreed to set up a $7.5 million trust.

The trust is part of a proposed settlement that will allow the Diocese of Harrisburg to come out of bankruptcy protection.

The Diocese filed for chapter 11 in 2020.

Since then, more than 50 people have filed claims that they were abused by priests.

