Dinosaurs are ruling the City of Harrisburg this weekend

Jurassic Quest invites guests on an expedition at the Farm Show Complex.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dinosaurs are roaming the Earth once again, but this time, they are staying in the City of Harrisburg at the Farm Show Complex.

Jurassic Quest, an interactive exhibit, showcases life-size animatronic dinosaurs and kid-friendly educational activities. From a 60 foot-long Spinosaurus to a towering life-size T-Rex, families could see all different extinct animals come to life.

Families can play with adorable baby Dinos, excavate fossils or even train a raptor.

Jurassic Quest kicks off at the Farm Show Complex at noon on Friday, and will last until Sunday.

To see the full list of activities, click here.