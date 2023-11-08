Dinosaurs are ruling the City of Harrisburg this weekend

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dinosaurs are roaming the Earth once again, but this time, they are staying in the City of Harrisburg at the Farm Show Complex.
Jurassic Quest, an interactive exhibit, showcases life-size animatronic dinosaurs and kid-friendly educational activities. From a 60 foot-long Spinosaurus to a towering life-size T-Rex, families could see all different extinct animals come to life.
Families can play with adorable baby Dinos, excavate fossils or even train a raptor.
Jurassic Quest kicks off at the Farm Show Complex at noon on Friday, and will last until Sunday.
To see the full list of activities, click here.
For 10 percent off tickets, use the promo code, "RAPTOR", and click here.