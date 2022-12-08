Dinosaur Adventure brings the past to life this weekend in Harrisburg

Step into the Farm Show Complex this weekend and you will be stepping back in time.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Step into the Farm Show Complex this weekend and you will be stepping back about 70 million years.

At Dinosaur Adventure, kids can interact with and learn about dozens of dinosaur species. In addition to the large, animatronic dinosaurs, other activities include a fossil search, race in a Jurassic Jeep, prehistoric-themed obstacle courses, and mini golf.

“To bring that to the kids, to give them an experience that we’ve never experienced and that they haven’t either, just gives them something to look forward to,” Brandon Williams, event organizer and “dinosaur trainer" said.

Guests can expect the adventure to last about two to three hours.

The event runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $25 for adults and $35 for kids.