Diners in Lancaster County team up to donate Easter meals to workers on the front line

LANCASTER, Pa. — Park City Diner & Coffee shop and Knight & Day Diner teamed up to cook and serve their appreciation to front-line workers.
The Easter dinners included a choice of ham or turkey, mashed potatoes, a cup of soup, sweet corn and sweet potatoes.
Lyndsay Gall, general manager at Park City Diner & Coffee Shop, says the restaurants wanted to give back to the workers putting their lives at risk to keep people safe.
"This feels amazing. Easter is really a big family holiday for a lot of people, and these people are risking their lives every day for us," said Gall, "The least we can do to show that we're praying for them, thinking about them, care about them, know they can't spend Easter with their families and we really appreciate everything they do for us. So, we wanted to make sure that they have a nice, hot, Easter dinner."
The Diners donated more than 400 Easter meals to healthcare workers and first responders.