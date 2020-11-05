Local diner opens for dine-in service

The owner of Round The Clock Diner decided to reopen his business while having employees follow certain regulations.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A restaurant in York County opened its doors for dine-in service against Governor Wolf's closure order on Sunday.

Round The Clock Diner East in Springettsbury Township reopened with specific guidelines for servers and other employees.

The diner asked customers to wear a face mask inside the diner until placing an order and upon leaving the restaurant.

The restaurant also asked customers to keep a safe distance from others.

Some customers opted for take out while others chose to eat inside.

Demonstrators also took to the diner to share their stand on the stay-at-home order.

"I think there's a definite trend of people feeling an imposition on their liberty," said Todd Keefer, from Newberry Township, "A lot of people I think are really shocked by how far government suppression of their liberty can go. This is waking people up. Once we get one county to go, the others will follow."