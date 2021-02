Police say at around 12:40 p.m., Rosemary Gibb, 72, lost control of her vehicle in the area of South Market Street on ramp.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Dillsburg woman was injured after a single-vehicle roller crash on US Route 15 in Upper Allen Township Friday afternoon.

An investigation revealed that Gibb drove through an area of snow and ice, and then rolled over her Saturn Ion.

She was injured as a result of the crash and taken to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of her injuries.