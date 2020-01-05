x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

local

Dillsburg man gets surprise parade, Mission BBQ delivery for 90th birthday

The former Dillsburg Councilman and Korean War veteran said he was "blown out of the water" by the celebration.

A former Dillsburg Councilman and Korean War veteran celebrated his 90th birthday on Thursday with a big surprise.

Hal Anderson celebrated the big day on April 30.

Of course, in the midst of COVID-19 restrictions, birthday celebrations have been a bit different lately.

According to his daughters, they planned to have his favorite meal delivered from Mission BBQ around 2:30 p.m.

However, when the restaurant heard that it was Anderson's 90th birthday, they said that they would deliver the food personally with a caravan of a few vehicles.

After letting some neighbors know about the mini-caravan, the celebration for Anderson grew into a full fledged parade down Park Drive in Dillsburg.

Local police and fire departments also participated in the celebration.

"They blew me out of the water," Anderson said.

You can check it out in the clip above.

RELATED: East York couple gets drive-by parade surprise for 72nd wedding anniversary

RELATED: Local firefighters rally to hold porch parade in Lancaster County

RELATED: Neighbors hold surprise parade for nurse returning home after 12-hour shift