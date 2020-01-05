Dillsburg man gets surprise parade, Mission BBQ delivery for 90th birthday

A former Dillsburg Councilman and Korean War veteran celebrated his 90th birthday on Thursday with a big surprise.
Hal Anderson celebrated the big day on April 30.
Of course, in the midst of COVID-19 restrictions, birthday celebrations have been a bit different lately.
According to his daughters, they planned to have his favorite meal delivered from Mission BBQ around 2:30 p.m.
However, when the restaurant heard that it was Anderson's 90th birthday, they said that they would deliver the food personally with a caravan of a few vehicles.
After letting some neighbors know about the mini-caravan, the celebration for Anderson grew into a full fledged parade down Park Drive in Dillsburg.
Local police and fire departments also participated in the celebration.
"They blew me out of the water," Anderson said.
