Dillsburg man arrested for multiple burglaries in Upper Allen Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Dillsburg man was arrested on Saturday for multiple burglaries in Upper Allen Township throughout the month.

Larry “Ray” Avila, 23, is charged with burglary and receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking, theft from motor vehicle and loitering and prowling at nighttime, according to police documents.

Between June 5 through June 17, police received several reports of a suspect stealing items from vehicles and entering houses while people were asleep.

Police identified Avila as a suspect after he posted stolen property for sale online. Officials say an undercover police officer purchased the stolen property from Avila.

Police say the place that they searched where Avila was staying had additional stolen property and evidence connecting him to the burglaries.

Avila was arrested and taken to the central booking where he was afforded a preliminary arraignment and then taken to the county prison on $30,000 bail, according to officials.