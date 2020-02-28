Dillsburg couple set to arrive in PA Monday after coronavirus quarantine

The Smedley's are expected to be able to leave quarantine on Monday, March 2.

SAN ANTONIO — The Smedley's wedding anniversary cruise celebration was supposed to end February 3rd. Instead, they spent weeks on lockdown on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Yokohama.

Then, they were transported to the United States to face another 14-day quarantine at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio, Texas. Now, they are told if they continue to test negative for the virus, they can go home March 2.

"The cruise line is making our flight arrangements," Bill Smedley told FOX43. He added, "Monday, after we have our temperature checked and it is normal or below we'll get a certified document from the CDC saying we're clear to travel. And, we're going to be released from the actual legal requirement. We're under custody right now. And, we're going to be released from custody. And, they're going to take us on buses to the airport."

Bill Smedley said the people who tested positive on his flight were transported to Nebraska. The State Department said the 14 did not show symptoms at the time. Still, Bill Smedley said the positive passengers on his plane were not the first people who he and his wife have had contact with that have fallen sick. Back on the cruise ship the couple was trapped on multiple passengers became ill, he said, including their head waiter.