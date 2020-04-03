Dillsburg couple finally back home after nearly month-long quarantine because of the coronavirus

Bill and Colette Smedley have repeatedly tested negative for the coronavirus and they have never shown any symptoms

"There is no place like home," Bill Smedley said when he and his wife arrived back in Pennsylvania.

Bill and his wife, Colette, touched down Tuesday night in Harrisburg following their wedding anniversary cruise that resulted in a month-long quarantine that left them caught in the middle of a global health scare.

The couple was told Monday that they would be able to go home after they repeatedly tested negative for the virus and showed no signs of symptoms. But, San Antonio's mayor blocked their release after issuing a public health emergency.

San Antonio officials requested more testing for everyone at the base after a woman who was released from quarantine later tested positive. In response, the CDC promised to strengthen protocols.

Tuesday, the couple received word that they would be flying home after all. Bill wrote, "the city injunction to mandate us to stay another 14 days was rejected by the judge. Thank God."

Bill Smedley added, "our trip began January 6 and was to end February 3. Now March 3 and the end is in sight. Missed February completely."

Bill Smedley said the flight was delayed and his luggage was lost in the transport. But once home, Bill wrote a note of thanks to his helpful neighbors, saying, "once inside we were greeted by spring flowers Clorox wipes milk, eggs and a stromboli in the fridge."