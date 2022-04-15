Bridging the digital divide: Lancaster churches teaming up to build public computer centers

Lancaster Works got involved because the digital divide makes finding a job much harder for those without access to computers or the internet.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The IntraCity Progressive Pastor Association is moving forward on a plan to reduce the city’s digital divide.

The idea to build public computer centers was born about a year ago at a meeting of the Lancaster Society of Human Resource Management’s diversity committee.

“Too many of our community members do not have access to the internet or computers, which inhibits their ability to fully participate and create an inclusive environment for workforce development,” said Tyrone Miller, CEO of Lancaster Works.

On Friday, 48 computers were delivered to Ebenezer Baptist Church on N. Lime St. The number of computers was a surprise to Pastor Roland Forbes, who was only expecting 15.

“I can’t shout right here but I can say hallelujah,” Forbes said. Now we’re not just able to make a difference here, but we’ll find other locations and churches to make a difference all over the city,”

The computers will be available for public use in 12 churches across the city. Training classes will also be offered to learn word processing programs and other computer software necessary for job searching.

Forbes said the computer center would be a natural extension of the direct help Ebenezer Baptist Church already offers the community, like feeding up to 400 people a week in their soup kitchen.

“You know the old adage, ‘You can give a man a fish, but if you teach him how to fish he’ll eat forever,’” Forbes said. “We believe in empowering people.”