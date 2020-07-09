Different kind of 'Labor Day' for workers amidst the COVID-19 crisis

With some Labor Day events canceled, businesses that would normally be packed on the holiday weekend work to keep profits up.

On Labor Day, the fact that the COVID-19 crisis has changed the way workforces operate across the country has not been lost on owners like Karl Spangler.

Spangler is the owner of Central Family Diner on 400 N George St in York. He admits he's not seeing the crowds he normally would have on a holiday weekend, especially with the city's nearby Labor Day Festival canceled at Kiwanis Lake.

"We've been down about 30-40%, you know, since all of this started," said Spangler, who added that he hoped his business would see a late afternoon rush on Monday as 15 more customers came in just before FOX43 arrived.

Spangler isn't the only owner facing challenges as restaurants remain under COVID-19 state guidelines that include a 25% indoor capacity restriction. Several industry leaders pushed lawmakers to expand that capacity Friday when a public hearing was held to discuss possible legislation to aid restaurants in staying afloat and keeping workers.

"It's definitely more work for me and I'm making less money. And, I feel, you know, if all the big box stores can be open that they need to open us somewhat more," Spangler said, "because we are trained in serve-safe and you know, know all the different things we need to do. We will be cautious."

Spangler added staffing has also been difficult as many of his employees didn't come back after the shutdown and some got other jobs.

Unemployment claims in Pennsylvania have topped 2 million since March. The federal Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) Program is providing Pennsylvania with $1.5 billion for an extra $300 a week in additional funds to individuals that are unemployed (or partially unemployed) because of COVID-19.

Spangler, whose restaurant has outdoor dining space, believes right now his restaurant will be able to stay open. So, he tells everyone to 'come on in' and see his business.