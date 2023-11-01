Diesel prices still soaring, Sheetz offering some relief

The cost of diesel is still having an impact, especially on truck drivers.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUPONT, Pa. — It takes 150 gallons of diesel fuel to fill Hussan Sheriff's semi-truck, and at almost $5.50 a gallon, he says it's making it hard for owner-operators to make a living.

"The fuel price up, so now we are just working to pay our bills. It's not good for us right now. It's very difficult," said Hussan Sheriff from Adam Trucking Transportation Inc.

Sheriff says over the last few years, his expenses for fuel have more than tripled with no signs of slowing down.

"The past two years, I used to use $100 fuel to fill it up. Now, it's up to $700 to fill it up," the truck driver said.

But it's not just truck drivers who are taking a beating at the pump.

Karl Damon of Vermon and his 5th-wheel camper aren't doing much better.

"It's killing everybody diesel home heat; it's driving the country down to nothing. I'm making it nine miles a gallon," Damon said.

Sheetz Gas stations across Pennsylvania have tried to save drivers a little bit of money by cutting Diesel Fuel costs by 50 cents for the rest of January.

In a press release, the company says, "this reduction will result in a savings of approximately $10 for midsize trucks, $12 for full-size trucks, and $60 for semi-trailers."

All with the hope of giving tractor-trailer drivers like Sheriff a chance.

"If it continues, I think most owner-operators will just go down the drain," Sheriff said.

The lower diesel fuel prices at Sheetz again will run until January 31 and can be found at its more than 665 locations.

Last September, Sheetz celebrated Truck Driver Appreciation Week by reducing diesel fuel prices to $4.49 a gallon for the entire month. Sheetz further showed its appreciation by offering truck drivers free meals in September.

For the latest prices near you, check out the WNEP Gas Tracker.