Diesel prices continue to decrease across the US

In Pennsylvania, the average price of diesel is $4.86/gallon, which is down from the $6.32/gallon high mark set back in May, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Drivers across the country are getting more relief, as diesel prices continue to trickle down.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of diesel is $4.35/gallon across the US, which is lower than the average price in March, 2022. It's the first time in over two years that average diesel prices are lower than the year prior.

In Pennsylvania, the average price of diesel is at $4.86/gallon, which is down from the $6.32/gallon high mark set in May 2022.

“We’ve seen a lot of improvement. Certainly not full improvement but gone are the six-dollar diesel prices," said Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"We’re glad to see those prices come down a little bit," said Rebecca Oyler, the president of the Pennsylvania Motor Trucking Association. "That helps us all out, it helps the industry out, and it helps consumers.”

Oyler said last year's diesel prices hurt trucking companies and consumers alike.

“Consumers are paying for that transportation costs at every point along the supply chain, where those products move on a truck," Oyler explained.

Truck drivers like Stefan Pupcevic say diesel prices were eating away their paychecks.

“Especially owner-operators, like me, who own the truck," said Pupcevic. "So, we have to pay for out of our own pocket for the fuel, so it really eats up the profit.”

He adds that the recent price drop is a welcome sight at the pump.