Dickinson College to rename campus spaces to honor African Americans

Dickinson College is renaming a residence hall and a walkway in honor of former slaves who've made an impact at the school.

CARLISLE, Pa. — If you're visiting Dickinson College, you may notice changes on campus.

The institution announced it's renaming two spaces in honor of African Americans that had an impact on the Dickinson community.

"In the last few years we’ve been studying the role of formerly enslaved people at our college and we decided to commemorate the role some of these people played in school," said Matthew Pinsker, of The House Divided Project. It's an initiative dedicated to research the college's ties to slavery.

The East Gate walkway will be renamed The Pinkney Gate after Carrie and Noah Pinkney, who sold African American food on campus for decades in the late 19th and early 20th century.

Cooper Hall named after Thomas Cooper, a pro-slavery science professor will be renamed Spradley-Young Hall. The change honors former slaves, Henry Spradley and Robert Young who helped integrate the college in the 19th century.

"Personally, I think it’s a good thing. I think it brings awareness to both the history of slavery and the anti-slavery movement," said Anna Snyder, a student.

"In terms of aesthetics, it looks good, it shows that they’re inclusive to Black people," said Taliyah Willis, a Freshman who lives at Spradley-Young Hall.

While Willis is in favor of the renaming, she is still skeptical of the college's motive.

"It could also be like them saying 'oh look at us, we love black people.' It could be them, putting on a front," she explained.

According to Dickinson College, 63.2 % of undergrads are White and 5.1% are Black.

Students say the institution needs to do more to make minority students feel welcomed.

"Naming a building is great and all, but I think more discussion brings diversity," said Tampa Durden, a student.

"What would really really be helpful is to have designated P.O.C. area on campus that we can go to and that could be our safe space or safe haven," Willis added.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, Dickinson College will officially rename the spaces.