Dickinson College lending classroom equipment to EMS agency to help fight against COVID-19

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland Goodwill EMS in Carlisle is disinfecting its masks using a UV-C light borrowed from Dickinson College's science departments.

The two bulbs are only used during the Fall semester, so instead of collecting dust, Dickinson College was more than happy to put them to better use.

The disinfecting takes about two hours to complete, and the bulbs are set up in an enclosed cabinet to limit exposure.

It allows Cumberland Goodwill EMS to disinfect about 65 masks per week.