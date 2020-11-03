Dickinson College extends spring break amid coronavirus concerns

The college will extend its Spring Break until March 21, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Dickinson College has announced that it has extended its Spring Break until March 21, in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The college posted this message on its Twitter page:

It is noted that all-non essential Dickinson-related travel on planes trains or buses is suspended, and events with over 25 people have been suspended as well.