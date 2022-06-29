Dickinson College partnering with American University of Sharjah for a virtual exchange program

The program aims to bridge young people in the United States and the Middle East and North Africa

CARLISLE, Pa. — Dickinson College will partner with the American University of Sharjah (AUS) for a virtual exchange program.

The Stevens Institute announced on Wednesday that AUS is one of its newest grantees to receive funding for virtual programs between young people in the United States and the Middle East and North Africa.

AUS's program, which is partnering with Dickinson College, gives undergraduate college students in the United Arab Emirates and the United States the tools to transform their local and global contexts into more sustainable communities.

Participants in the program receive hands on experience tackling issues that they otherwise would not engage with in their everyday lives.

“Virtual exchange can be very effective in creating immersive experiences that leave a lasting and meaningful impression," said Kristina Katsos, the Program Manager of the TSP and Instructor in the Department of International Studies of the American University of Sharjah.

"With the TSP grant, we are looking forward to engaging, challenging, and enriching bright young minds across the world on all aspects of Sustainable Development."