Dickinson College aims to be more environmentally sustainable on its educational farm

Dickinson College is working to reduce its carbon footprint by using electric-powered vehicles on its farm.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Dickinson College has made a commitment to its students, staff, and community to be as agriculturally and environmentally sustainable as possible, and now it's leading by example.

Right now, the college farm is using an old Chevy pickup truck for a number of tasks.

"It's most heavily used for harvesting," Matt Steiman, Special Projects Manager of the Dickinson College Farm, said. "But also taking plants to the field, taking tools, keeping the water supply going for people drinking out in the field."

Once powered by gasoline, the truck is now powered by the sun.

"The back is where we store the batteries for the solar vehicle in the truck," Paige Baisley, a first year farm apprentice, said. "So we have 9 batteries back here, total of 144 volts."

Baisley checks the water levels once a month, and also for signs of any corrosion.

"Also it runs a lot quieter," Baisley said. "Which for me is really nice. The farm can be kind of a peaceful space."

The truck is just one way Dickinson College is trying to reduce it's carbon footprint. It also has a golf cart, bicycle, and tractor that are solar-powered.

The farm has about 8 kilowatts of solar. Some of the vehicles use grid-tied solar, meaning they're being powered indirectly from the sun.

"We see this as an opportunity to expose people to electric vehicle technology," Steiman said. "And get them inspired about what's coming in the future. And so my hope is that students leave here and they say, 'I don't have to buy a big gas-guzzler or a diesel-powered tractor. I can look for something that's electric.'"