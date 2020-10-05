Diaper giveaway held to support local mothers in need

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A non-profit organization celebrated mothers by helping those struggling financially on Sunday.
Healthy Steps Diaper Bank held a diaper giveaway in Harrisburg.
The organization partnered with Healthy Start to provide thousands of baby diapers to mothers and fathers in need.
Organizers say the need for these items has doubled since the pandemic started.
"Under normal circumstances, one out of three families experience diaper need. Now with the current pandemic that we're experiencing, that need has risen and we're finding a lot of families who are experiencing diaper need who maybe haven't before," said Amanda Barnes, executive director of Healthy Steps Diaper Bank, "We don't want any child to have to experience diaper need. We want children in our community to be clean, dry, and healthy."
Healthy Steps Diaper Bank says it now distributes about 60-thousand diapers per month.