23 years later: Adams County woman still missing in cold case

Diane Wolf was last seen on Jan. 29, 1999 in Hanover, after clocking out of her shift at Hanover Foods Inc.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Jan. 2019.

Authorities have highlighted a cold case featuring a missing Adams County woman that has recently turned 23-years-old.

Diane Wolf, of Conewago Township, was last seen on Jan. 29, 1999 in Hanover.

Police say she was last seen at 7:00 a.m. by Lita Wolf after they had ended their shift at Hanover Foods Inc. in the 1500 block of York Street in Hanover.

Authorities say the duo punched their timecards at the same time.

Then, Diane Wolf cashed a paycheck at Dauphin Deposit in the first drive of Dart Dr. in Hanover, in a transaction that authorities said was recorded by paper records and video surveillance.

On Feb. 1, 1999, police say Wolf's 1994 Pontiac Grand Prix was located in the parking lot of Weis Markets on Baltimore Street in Penn Township.

Authorities noted that the disposition of Wolf's vehicle was out of character for her.

Wolf has not been seen or heard from since.

FOX43 spoke to Wolf's son, Corey Althoff, in 2019, when Wolf had been missing for 20 years.

At that time, Althoff said, "To me, an anniversary is something you celebrate, you know what I mean? And this is absolutely not celebratory."

Anyone with information on the this incident are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.