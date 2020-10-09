DHL Supply Chain is seeking more than 600 new hires at warehouse positions across the Northeast

The company will host hiring events at several Central PA locations next week

CARLISLE, Pa. — DHL Supply Chain announced Thursday it is seeking more than 600 employees for warehouse positions throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region to support operations.

The company is hosting hiring events at locations in Carlisle, Mechancisburg, Manchester/York, and Palmyra/Jonestown next week, according to a press release.

“The need for talent, while partly due to a higher-than-usual peak season, is really driven by our customers’ growth in their individual sectors.” said Jason Matney, Director, Human Resources, Recruiting Centers, DHL Supply Chain, North America. “Order volumes are higher than anticipated and lasting much longer than usual so we’re pleased to offer short-term and long-term opportunities to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic area to help support that growth in a safe way.”

The news comes on the heels of DHL Supply Chain’s broader intent to hire 7,000 associates across the United States in preparation for an increase in holiday demand.

The company encourages anyone interested — regardless of experience level— to apply.

“We pride ourselves in being able to offer those at every level the education and training they need to not only do their job well, but forge a clear path for long-term career growth,” said Matney. “Employees who began their career with us driving a forklift have advanced to supervisory and managerial roles. If you have the desire to advance, we’re equipped to provide the necessary means to achieve growth.”